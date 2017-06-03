07:56 Reported News Briefs Adar 8, 5777 , 06/03/17 Adar 8, 5777 , 06/03/17 Terror money confiscated in Beit Lehem IDF forces working last night in conjunction with Border Police in Beit Lehem near Jerusalem confiscated thousands of shekels which, according to intelligence information, originated from terror organizations.



