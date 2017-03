07:28 Reported News Briefs Adar 8, 5777 , 06/03/17 Adar 8, 5777 , 06/03/17 Netanyahu to be investigated today for fourth time PM Netanyahu is to be investigated today for the fourth time. The investigation is to focus on "Case 1000," involving alleged gifts that Netanyahu received, however it is not impossible that investigators will also ask questions related to "Case 2000," dealing with conversations that Netanyahu held with Yediot Aharonot publisher Noni Mozes.



► ◄ Last Briefs