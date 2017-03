07:21 Reported News Briefs Adar 8, 5777 , 06/03/17 Adar 8, 5777 , 06/03/17 Terrorist opens fire on IDF force near Ramallah A terrorist shot last night at an IDF force near Ramallah. The terrorist was eliminated. No soldiers were wounded. PA media reported that IDF forces surrounded a house in which the terrorist was hiding, after which an exchange of fire ensued during which the shooting terrorist was killed and two others wounded.



