06:52 Reported News Briefs Adar 8, 5777 , 06/03/17 Adar 8, 5777 , 06/03/17 Terrorist opens fire towards IDF soldiers near Ramallah A terrorist opened fire towards IDF soldiers near Ramallah overnight Sunday and was eliminated. There were no injuries among the soldiers. Palestinian Authority-based media reported that an IDF force surrounded the terrorist’s house and there were exchanges of fire during which he was shot and killed and two others were injured.



