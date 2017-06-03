The U.S. military confirmed on Sunday night it detected and tracked what it assessed was a North Korean missile launch.
The military added the launch did not pose a threat to North America.
News BriefsAdar 8, 5777 , 06/03/17
U.S. army: North Korea missiles didn't threaten North America
