Iran’s Defense Minister Hossein Dehqan claimed on Sunday that his country had entered the final stage of the production of a home-made fighter jet known as the Qaher 313 fighter jet, adding that the plane is ready for different tests, the semiofficial Fars news agency reported.

In 2013, Iran’s then-President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad first unveiled the Qaher 313, claiming at the time it is able to evade radar systems.