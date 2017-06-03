New York Governor proclaims 'Shimon Peres Day'

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is on a visit to Israel, on Sunday proclaimed the first Sunday in June as “Shimon Peres Day” after Israel’s former Prime Minister and President, who passed away in September.

“Shimon Peres was an asset to the world. He was one of the more gifted leaders that this world has seen. I’ve sat with people from all across the world. I’ve sat with presidents, vice presidents, I’ve worked in the federal government, I worked in 22 countries. When you sat with Shimon Peres, you knew you were in the presence of greatness and I felt very badly I wasn’t able to attend his service after his passing,” Cuomo said.