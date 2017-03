01:43 Reported News Briefs Adar 8, 5777 , 06/03/17 Adar 8, 5777 , 06/03/17 Soccer: Tel Aviv defeats Ashkelon 2-1 The Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer team on Sunday evening defeated Hapoel Ashkelon by a score of 2-1. The victory allowed Tel Aviv to reduce the gap from first Hapoel Be’er Sheva to three points.



