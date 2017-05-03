MKs Ariel, Yogev push for quick Amona solution

Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel has distributed a proposal for the Mateh Binyamin Regional Council to deal with the establishment of a new community for the residents of the Samarian Jewish community of Amona, who were recently uprooted by the government under a Supreme Court order. Under the proposal, the Treasury would transfer 70 million shekels to the Interior Ministry within a week to help the move.

The draft resolution also said that "due to the importance of the region and the urgent need for temporary housing solutions for residents of Amona, the government charges the area commander and planning institutions in the area to immediately advance a temporary dwelling site in the Shilo area known as the Geulat Zion through the mechanism of approval of construction and exempt license for temporary living quarters with regional importance."