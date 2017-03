(AFP) Florida Congressman Ron DeSantis, part of a delegation examing the move of the United States embassy to Jerusalem, met Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Sunday evening and they discussed "a number of regional issues including moving the embassy," an official said on condition of anonymity.

Netanyahu supports the US moving its embassy. "Jerusalem is Israel's capital and it would be good if the American embassy wasn't the only one to move here," he said in January.