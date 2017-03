22:23 Reported News Briefs Adar 7, 5777 , 05/03/17 Adar 7, 5777 , 05/03/17 Another UNRWA employee elected to Hamas leadership Mohammed Al-Jamasi, a senior member of the United Nations Relief Works Agency's engineering department, was elected to the political bureau of Hamas in Gaza in last month's elections, according to Yediot Ahronot. The group believes that he is using his access to money and building materials by virtue of his position.



A week ago, UNRWA suspended another senior staffer, after he was accused by Israeli security sources of being elected to Hamas leadership in Gaza.



