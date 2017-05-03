Aleppo family claims to be Jewish, asks Israel to help

(JTA) Members of a family in the besieged Syrian city of Aleppo have called on Israel to help them leave the country, claiming Jewish heritage. A recording of a woman calling for the assistance was broadcast Sunday morning on Israel Defense Forces Radio. Her younger brother, who escaped over a year ago to London, told the station that his mother is Jewish and his father Muslim, and that he and his siblings had a considered themselves Jewish growing up.

The Jewish Agency told Israeli media outlets that it was looking into the matter and would work to rescue the family if it is proven they are Jewish. Agency officials told the station that they had doubts about the family’s Jewishness, because people in similar positions have hidden their Jewish identity to avoid putting themselves in more danger. Aleppo’s last remaining Jews were believed to have left the country with the help of the Jewish Agency in 2015.