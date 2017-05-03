Hamas will not agree to a new equation in the region

Kol Yisrael government radio reports Hamas sent a sharp message to Israel last week, making it clear that it would not agree to a new equation on the ground, according to the SPA news site, considered close to Hamas. The terror organization's military wing said it will have its say the next time it attacks Israel.

The message was given to United Nations envoy Nikolai Mladenov, who met in Gaza with Hamas leadership headed by Ismail Haniyeh, after rocket fire from Gaza prompted Israeli airstrikes on Hamas targets. There was no confirmation from other sources and Mladenov's office refused to comment. The rocket fire has been attributed to Gaza groups at odds with Hamas.