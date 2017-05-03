State to ask court to OKD new Sde Dov clearing outline

State attorneys will ask the Supreme Court on Wednesday to approve a new outline for the clearing of Sde Dov Airport in Tel Aviv to make way for new housing. According to the outline, the civilian airport will be cleared out by the end of October. Civilian activity will continue through a temporary terminal at the military airport, with civilian and military functions to cease by the end of 2018.

The state claims the new outline will not delay the marketing of the apartments planned for the site, which is why the Ministerial Committee on Legislation delayed discussion on a bill to allow civil aviation to continue operations at Sde Dov until the end of next year. If the court does not approve the new outline, the coalition will support the bill.