16:57 Reported News Briefs Adar 7, 5777 , 05/03/17 Adar 7, 5777 , 05/03/17 Route 70 congested between Kfar Hasidim and Kishon Jct. Highway 70 is experiencing congestion in the direction of Kfar Hasidim, starting at Kishon Junction, due to a traffic accident.



► ◄ Last Briefs