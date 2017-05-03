Shuttles during TA rail station closure

The Defense Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces will operate alternative shuttles until next Sunday, during the closing of the Shalom station of the Israel Railways in Tel Aviv for work related to the city's light rail system. Soldiers leaving the training complex on Thursday and Friday will use the Tofsim Kav catch-a-line system to 22 points with additional buses. Soldiers from units in the Arava and southern regional units who live in Herzliya and points further north will have special buses. There will also be special buses for soldiers serving in the north who live in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Be'er Sheva'.

In addition, the Transportation Ministry and the railroad will operated shuttles from the Savidor station to Tel Aviv's Central Bus Station. Further information is available from the ministry by telephone at *8787 and from Israel Railways at *5770.