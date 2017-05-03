An Arab resident, 23, of the neighborhood of Shuafat in Jerusalem was convicted of planning a suicide bus attack in Jerusalem.
The terrorist contacted terror organizers on Facebook and received instructions from them.
Jerusalem Arab, 23, convicted of planning bus attack
