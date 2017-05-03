11:23 Reported News Briefs Adar 7, 5777 , 05/03/17 Adar 7, 5777 , 05/03/17 PM: Iran trying to open a front against us in the Golan Prime Minister Netanyahu said that, during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin this coming Thursday, he will express Israel's strong opposition Iranian attempts to instate a permanent military presence in Syria.



► ◄ Last Briefs