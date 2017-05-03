Report: PM proposed joint peace declaration to Herzog

According to a report published this morning in Haaretz, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent opposition leader Isaac Herzog a document six months ago containing a joint declaration for spurring a regional peace initiative and anchoring an Israeli unity government − before backtracking weeks later.

According to the report, the declaration expressed a willingness to relinquish Israeli land freeze building in Judea and Samaria.

Even so, 3 weeks after he passed the document to Herzog, and after an agreement had been reached in principle, Netanyahu started to back away from the agreement after the political crisis surrounding Amona.