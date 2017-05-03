Today the IDF will begin a number of military exercises across the country during which planes and security force activity will be noticeable in southern Israel.
In addition, training alarms will be sounded from air force bases.
|
07:42
Reported
News BriefsAdar 7, 5777 , 05/03/17
Today: IDF will hold military exercises across Israel
Today the IDF will begin a number of military exercises across the country during which planes and security force activity will be noticeable in southern Israel.
In addition, training alarms will be sounded from air force bases.
Last Briefs