Seattle, Washington Police are searching for a man who shot and wounded a American of Sikh origin who was working near his house, while he told him to leave the country.
According to the Seattle Times, the victim has been released from the hospital.
Adar 7, 5777 , 05/03/17
Seattle: American Sikh shot, suspect at large
