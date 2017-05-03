Pro-Trump rallies held across the country

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump held a second day of small rallies on Saturday in communities around the country, to counterpoint a wave of protests against him that have taken place since his election in November.

Organizers of the Spirit of America rallies in at least 28 of the country's 50 states said they expected smaller turnouts than the huge crowds of anti-Trump protesters who took to the streets of Washington and other cities the day after Trump's inauguration on January 20, according to Reuters.