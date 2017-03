MK Stav Shafir (Zionist Union) on Saturday contacted Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit and demanded that he look into the legality of the construction process of the house of MK Bezalel Smotrich (Jewish Home) in the community of Kedumim.

Her request comes following a report on Channel 2 News this past week which claimed Smotrich was in a conflict of interests when he promoted the Regulation Law.