00:17 Reported News Briefs Adar 7, 5777 , 05/03/17 Adar 7, 5777 , 05/03/17 Palestinian Authority: 85% Say They Want Sharia Law Read more



The pro-Sharia majority is divided: half want Sharia in conjunction with civil law, half say, 'Only Sharia.' ► ◄ Last Briefs