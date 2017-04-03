Jordan executed 15 people on Saturday, including ten who were convicted of terrorism and one who was convicted of murder.
This is the largest number of executions Jordan has carried out in one day in recent Jordanian history.
Tags:Jordan, executions
18:46
Reported
News BriefsAdar 6, 5777 , 04/03/17
Jordan breaks execution record
