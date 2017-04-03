Jewish leaders meet FBI chief

Leaders of the American Jewish community on Friday morning met with FBI Director James Comey and the senior leadership team of the FBI to discuss the range of threats that have been directed against Jewish institutions in the past two months.

The leaders said in a statement that the conversation “encompassed the current situation and potential strategies for future collaboration. All the organizations in attendance expressed the deep gratitude of the entire community for the extraordinary effort that the FBI is applying to the ongoing investigation.”

