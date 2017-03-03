Mexican lawmaker sets to prove Trump wrong on wall

A Mexican congressman climbed the border fence between the United States and Mexico in an attempt to illustrate why he believes that President Trump's controversial U.S.-Mexico border wall is "unnecessary" and "totally absurd."

Braulio Guerra, a congressman from the state of Queretaro, tweeted photos and a video of himself perched atop the 30-foot tall fence that separates the Mexican border city of Tijuana from the U.S., reported The Associated Press.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)