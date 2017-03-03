Arrest made in JCC bomb threats

At least one arrest has been made in New York in connection with bomb threats made against Jewish institutions, JTA reports Friday.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) shared news of the arrest on Friday morning on Twitter, and Paul Goldenberg, director of the Secure Community Network — an affiliate of the Jewish Federations of North America that advises Jewish groups and institutions on security — confirmed that the FBI and the New York Police Department made at least one arrest in cases of called-in bomb threats made against Jewish institutions.

