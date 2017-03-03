Meat illegally exported from the PA found in Arab village

Four tons of frozen meat originating in the Palestinian Authority were located on Friday in a butcher shop in the Arab village of Reineh, in a joint operation of the Israel Police and the Ministry of Agriculture.

In addition, meat that was slaughtered without veterinary supervision was found in the same butcher shop as well. The meat was seized and transferred for destruction by order of a physician. A suspect in his 30s, a resident of Reineh, was detained by representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)