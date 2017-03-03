Officials in the Likud respond to Bennett

Officials in the Likud responded on Friday to the demand of Education Minister Naftali Bennett that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu immediately authorize the establishment of a new community for evicted residents of Amona.

The officials "call on Minister Bennett to making political rounds on the backs of the residents of Amona. No one buys it, and especially not the residents of Amona who know very well who truly fought and worked for them and who mainly babbled about it in the media."

"Bennett's well-known tactic of taking a decision that has already been made and set an ultimatum for it to be carried out is embarrassing and underestimates the intelligence of the general public and especially the residents of Amona," they added.