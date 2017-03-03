German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday her government would provide Tunisia with 250 million euros in development aid.
Merkel made the announcement during a visit to Tunis for talks on security and migration.
|
15:17
Reported
News BriefsAdar 5, 5777 , 03/03/17
Germany offers 250 million euros of development aid to Tunisia
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday her government would provide Tunisia with 250 million euros in development aid.
Merkel made the announcement during a visit to Tunis for talks on security and migration.
Last Briefs