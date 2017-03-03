National Security Advisory Council formed for Jewish Community

With the unprecedented number of bomb threats that have targeted Jewish institutions in more than 30 states, along with three major cemetery desecrations in St. Louis, Philadelphia, and New York, the Secure Community Network (SCN), the leading national security agency in the Jewish community, has formed the National Security Advisory Council.

On Thursday morning, the new security body was announced during a security briefing call led by SCN, the security initiative of The Jewish Federations of North America and the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations. SCN’s National Security Advisory Council will be chaired by Alejandro Mayorkas, the former Deputy Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).