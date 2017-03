00:44 Reported News Briefs Adar 5, 5777 , 03/03/17 Adar 5, 5777 , 03/03/17 Bennett meets IDF Chief of Staff Jewish Home chairman and Education Minister Naftali Bennett on Thursday met with IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot. The meeting was held in light of the State Comptroller's report on Operation Protective Edge which was released this week, as well as due to the fact that Bennett is a member of the political-security cabinet.



► ◄ Last Briefs