Was there a deal between Zionist Union MKs Shelly Yechimovich and Eitan Cabel about MK Yechimovich's heading the Histadrut, Israel's organization of trade unions, one of the most powerful institutions in Israel?

Channel 2 presented tonight (Thursday) recordings that evidence an agreement that Yechimovich run for Histadrut leadership as a representative of Cabel's faction, and in exchange she will support his race for the Labor Party.