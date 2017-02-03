19:43 Reported News Briefs Adar 4, 5777 , 02/03/17 Adar 4, 5777 , 02/03/17 Ben Carson confirmed as HUD Secretary The US Senate voted to confirm 2016 GOP presidential hopeful Ben Carson as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development on Thursday. Carson was confirmed by a vote of 58-41.







