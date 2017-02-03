The US Senate voted to confirm 2016 GOP presidential hopeful Ben Carson as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development on Thursday. Carson was confirmed by a vote of 58-41.
Tags:Donald Trump, Ben Carson
Ben Carson confirmed as HUD Secretary
