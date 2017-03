17:48 Reported News Briefs Adar 4, 5777 , 02/03/17 Adar 4, 5777 , 02/03/17 Hosni Mubarak acquitted over 2011 killings of protesters Read more



Former Egyptian president acquitted of complicity in killings of hundreds of protesters during 2011 uprising that ended his rule. ► ◄ Last Briefs