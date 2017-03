15:56 Reported News Briefs Adar 4, 5777 , 02/03/17 Adar 4, 5777 , 02/03/17 March of the Living rejects legal hate, anti-Semitism, boycotts Read more



Nuremberg Laws have contemporary legal implications for state-sponsored terror today in Iran, Darfur, Rwanda, Yugoslavia and Syria. ► ◄ Last Briefs