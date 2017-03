14:51 Reported News Briefs Adar 4, 5777 , 02/03/17 Adar 4, 5777 , 02/03/17 IDF fires at 2 Hamas positions in northern Gaza Israeli tanks targeted two Hamas terrorist positions in northern Gaza on Thursday afternoon. The shelling was in response to-light arms fire directed at an Israel Defense Unit engaged in routine operations along the security fence opposite northern Gaza.



