Friday-morning funeral for David Rubinger

The Government Press Office has announced that the funeral for photographer David Rubinger will take place Friday at 10 am in the eulogy hall of the Har Hamenuchot Cemetery in the Givat Shaul section of Jerusalem.

Rubinger is famous for his picture of paratroopers standing next to the Western Wall of the Temple in Jerusalem, immediately after its liberation during the Six Day War of 1967. He was awarded the Israel Prize about 30 years later for about half a million pictures that documented life in Israel.