Adar 4, 5777 , 02/03/17
Rabbi Berland to undergo complex operation



Shuvu Banim leader Rabbi Eliezer Berland will undergo a complicated operation Thursday at Hadassah Ein Karem hospital. His followers were asked not to come to the hospital as this could cause a deterioration in his conditions of confinement since Prison Authority officials are concerned that his followers will try to smuggle him out of the hospital.