13:05 Reported News Briefs Adar 4, 5777 , 02/03/17 Adar 4, 5777 , 02/03/17 'The goal is to achieve peace, not to establish two states' Read more



Elliot Abrams, a former Special Assistant to President George W. Bush, discusses President Donald Trump's policies regarding the Middle East. ► ◄ Last Briefs