  Adar 4, 5777 , 02/03/17

Labor dispute halts arms testing at Rafael

Employees of the Rafael weapons-development company have cancelled most testing of their products in Israel and abroad, due to a labor dispute between management and unions representing 1,500 engineers and administrative workers.

Testing was not cancelled at the David and Leshem institutes in the north. The dispute centers on the failure of the sides to reach new collective bargaining agreements. An employee leader said workers salaries have eroded while the company and management have become richer.



