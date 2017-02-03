Amona residents start hunger strike

Residents of the recently-uprooted Samarian Jewish community of Amona announced on Thursday that they are starting a hunger strike over the lack of progress on government promises to build them a new community.

A statement by the residents accused the government of making excuse after excuses. They noted Wednesday's uprooting of nine buildings in the nearby Jewish community of Ofra after the government had said scenes of the Amona uprooting would not be repeated. They also pointed to a number of uprooted communities which were replaced by new ones.