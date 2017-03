Jordan has sent Israel a formal protest over what it calls Israel's violations in the Al-Aqsa Mosque area of the Temple Mount, according to Kol Yisrael government radio.

An official letter called Israel's construction operations in the area of the southern wall of the mosque a clear violation of its commitment to Israel, international law and the Israel-Jordan Peace Treaty. It's an apparent response to a new tour route inaugurated three weeks ago at the foot of the southern wall of the Temple.