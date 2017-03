Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz launched, Thursday, a new regular flight route of the Cypriot airline TUS between Haifa and Athens. TUS is increasing the frequency of flights from Haifa, adding the new destinations of Paphos, Cyprus, and the Greek islands of Rhodes and Kos in addition to the Greek capital.

In addition, the Ayit (Eagle) company is expected to operate flights from Haifa to various destinations in Israel and abroad.