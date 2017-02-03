Edelstein: Rubinger greatest at documenting Israel

Knesset Speaker Yuli-Yoel Edelstein has eulogized photographer David Rubinger by saying he "was and will remain the greatest at documenting the Israeli nature of thing. He was always there to capture the moments of glory and war, the joy and the pain. He followed the Knesset closely for decades and the experience of Israeli politics of an entire generation, and I had the merit to inaugurate the Knesset exhibition of his photographs.

Not only will his memory remain blessed, hundreds of pictures will remain as the story of Israel and its leadership. David was also a special and pleasant, outstanding personality."