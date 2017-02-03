NGO to Guterres: Blacklist IDF for harming children

A group calling itself Watchlist on Children and Armed Conflict recommended on Wednesday that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres add the Israel Defense Forces and other bodies to the blacklist of countries and armed groups responsible for grave violations against youngsters, according to the Associated Press.

Watchdog claims the IDF is responsible for the killing and wounding of children and attacking schools and hospitals in Gaza and the Palestinian Authority in Judea and Samaria. The group also recommended that Guterres determine whether the Popular Front of the Liberation of Palestine and Hamas’s armed wing be included.

Watchdog devoted about nine pages of its report on the subject to Israel, most of them focused on 2014's fighting in Gaza, where about 2,000 Gazans died, while only two pages addressed the tens of thousands of children among the more than 400,000 people killed in Syria's civil war.