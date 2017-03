07:26 Reported News Briefs Adar 4, 5777 , 02/03/17 Adar 4, 5777 , 02/03/17 Security-check system failure at Ben Gurion Airport Security-inspection teams were reinforced in a hurry, Wednesday evening at Ben Gurion International Airport, after the automated security inspection system malfunctioned The Airport Authority said that currently there is no abnormal congestion at check-in. The traveling public is requested to arrive at the time of flight (three hours before departure) and be patient during the security check.



