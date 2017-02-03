07:16
Reported

News Briefs

  Adar 4, 5777 , 02/03/17

IDF closes Dehaishe incitement press

As part of the Israel Defense Forces' campaign against incitement, there was a large-scale operation in the Dehaishe refugee camp in the Bethlehem area.

During the operation printers were seized, as was a shop which printed incitement materials.



Last Briefs