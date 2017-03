A federal judge ruled on Wednesday that Noor Salman, the widow of the gunman who killed dozens of people at a Florida nightclub, is not a danger to the public and will be released from jail ahead of her trial on charges of aiding the attack.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Donna Ryu also said there is no evidence that Salman has connections to the Islamic State group (ISIS) or holds extremist views, reported The Associated Press.